Nanette B. Newton - Obituary

Nanette B. Newton, 70, Bethlehem, after a brief and courageous fight with pancreatic cancer, our Mother moved on to her next journey on August 6, 2019. She is now with her soul mate, our father, Ken Newton. Nanette was born in Randolph, Vt., on April 22, 1949 to George and Elizabeth (Coutermarsh) Ballou. She was raised in Lebanon, N.H., where she graduated in 1967.
Nanette worked beside her husband and children all of her life. The family, owned and operated a wholesale bakery in White River Junction, Vt. They relocated to Groton, Vt., with their bakery, and adding a take out restaurant, country store and sold grain and rented videos for many years naming it Krys & Don’s Bakery. For a few years, she and Ken sold potato chips and then turned it over to their daughter and her husband as a wedding gift. After closing the family business in 1995 she moved to Bethlehem, N.H., and along with Ken operated the Bethlehem Country Club bar and restaurant and did catering at Maplewood. In later years she learned how to use a computer and through her love for Ricky Martin she found a couple of fan websites. She joined them and made numerous special friends, many of whom she met in person. Others have stayed in close contact through Facebook. Nanette’s pride and joy has always been her family and friends. She enjoyed life to the fullest. She always brightened the lives of others. The sweetest soul there ever was. In her younger days, she enjoyed ice skating, dancing and playing cards. Later years her Ricky Martin friends, reading, and pictures. Always at the ocean at Wells Beach Maine with her family. (The place her and Ken honeymooned in June of 1967)
Nanette is survived by her daughter Krystine Ouellette and husband Milton “Sonny” Ouellette Jr.; her son Donald Newton and wife Sareena Newton; grandchildren: Alyssa Newton, Dustin Newton, Arianna Williams, and Brandon Williams; great-grandchildren: Bennett, Caroline and Catherine; a great-niece Arya; nieces, nephews and cousins; very loving in-laws and their families, Steven Collins, Dorcy Isenor, Byron Collins and Susan Follensbee; her beloved Dalmatian Teddy. She was “Mum” to many especially Marion Nelson
She was preceded in death by her brother, her parents, her husband and many fur babies. In lieu of flowers any memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 www.stjude.org/donate or the Animal Rescue Site at theanimalrescuesite.greatergood.com/clicktogive/ars/thank-you
Friends and family are invited to gather at Ross Funeral Home, 282 West Main St. Littleton, on Friday, Aug. 9, from 4-6 p.m. with a concluding memorial service led by Fr. Mark Dollard at 6.
To share memories and condolences go to www.RossFuneral.com.
