Nano Agnes (Barney) McCauliff passed away peacefully at home on Sept. 26, 2021 surrounded by her loving family.
Born Sept. 8, 1927 in Orange, Mass., she was the daughter of Franklin L. Barney and Florence (Rogers) Barney and grew up in St. Johnsbury, Vermont. Nano graduated with a BSN from the five-year nursing program at Burbank School of Nursing and Fitchburg Teachers College. She had a long and fulfilling career as a Registered Nurse working at Burbank Hospital, and as a Psychiatric Nurse at Worcester State Hospital and the Lipton Center.
Nano was a beloved mother, wife, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend. She enjoyed traveling to Vermont, Biddeford Pool in Maine, Guam, Bermuda, Ireland and made several cross country trips. She loved to read, garden, knit, shop and have a cup of tea with family and friends. Nano was a prolific letter writer and sender of cards for every occasion.
She is survived by her husband of 72 years, Francis W. McCauliff, Jr.; her children: Francis W. McCauliff III, Jane A. Murray, John C. McCauliff, Marylu Finneron, Brian J. McCauliff, Nano T. Spare, Joan M. Gillis, Michael B. McCauliff, Peter F. McCauliff, Margaret M. Wheeler, Cathleen R. Bonica, Matthew P. McCauliff and Richard E. McCauliff; her brother John R. Barney and his wife Brenda Barney, 22 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her son Timothy P. McCauliff and her brother Franklin Barney.
She will be missed tremendously by all who loved her. She never said goodbye but instead said “Cheerio.” Many were recipients of her enjoyment of giving holiday themed socks. In the months and years to come when you think of Nano it’s because she sent you a card from Heaven. We would like to thank all of the staff at VNA Care Hospice, Always On Call Health Services, especially Pam C., and private caregivers Annette S. and Karin S.
A private family gathering will be held. In lieu of flowers donations in her name may be made to the Nano Barney McCauliff ‘59 Nursing Scholarship at Fitchburg State University, 160 Pearl St., Fitchburg, MA 01420-2697 or make a gift online and note in memory of Nano Barney McCauliff ‘59 at https://support.fitchburgstate.edu/makeagift.
