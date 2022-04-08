Natalie C. Ruggles Mann Obituary

Natalie C. Ruggles Mann was born on Sept. 16, 1926 in St. Johnsbury, Vt., daughter of Duane and Lura Ruggles of St. Johnsbury, Vt. She graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy in 1944 and worked at local establishments during her early years. She married George E. Mann on March 8, 1956 and they lived in New Hampshire after they were married. She was an instructor with the National Rifle Association Hunter Safety Course in Woodsville, N.H. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and a charter member of the Emblem Club in St. Johnsbury, Vt. She moved to Maryland in 1969 and in 1995 moved to Preston, Md. on the Eastern Shore and was a member of the Trinity Cathedral in Easton, Md.
She is survived by a daughter Sandra Fortier of Woodsville, N.H., daughter-in-law Joanne Mann of Davidson, N.C., son Graylin Mann and Cathleen C. Mann of Darnestown, Md. Also survived by nine grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased in death by her husband George E. Mann on July 20, 2007, a sister Daune Borden in February 1995, a brother Everett Ruggles in February 2008, a son Rodney R. Mann in December 2012 and a son-in-law Wayne H. Fortier in December 2021.
Graveside Service and Interment will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. If desired memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Arthritis Foundation, P.O. Box 96280, Washington, DC 20077 or online at: arthritis.org/donate.
