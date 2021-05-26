Natalie Flint Obituary

Natalie Flint of Newark, Vt., passed away peacefully on Friday, May 21, 2021, following a lengthy illness. Natalie was born in Meriden, Conn., on Feb. 14, 1934 and lived there through her childhood years. She then moved to Coventry, Conn. where she married Robert Flint. They were married for 70 years. After they retired they moved to Vermont.
Natalie had a gorgeous smile and a wonderful sense of humor. She had a strong faith and was a loving mother. She enjoyed bowling until she couldn’t do it anymore. Natalie was a real estate broker in her younger years.
Natalie is survived by her husband Robert Flint, son Richard Flint, daughter-in-law Franchet Flint and granddaughter France Doyle and husband Kevin Doyle.
There will be a Memorial Service planned in August 2021.
