Dec. 29, 1979 – Aug. 24, 2021
The Bassett family is sad to announce the sudden passing of Nathan. He is survived by his wife Magon and children Danielle, Mary and Chloe. His parents Gregory and Mary Bassett, his brother and two sisters, Magon’s two sisters, their families and many more extended family. Please join us for a celebration of Life on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at 11 a.m. – noon at 45 Zekes Lane, Lyndonville, Vt. Prayer at 11:30 a.m. to be officiated by Carol Barlow.
