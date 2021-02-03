Nathan Lee Keenan - Obituary

Nathan Lee Keenan, 97, a long-time Woodsville, N.H. resident, died following a stroke on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 at the New Hampshire Veterans Home in Tilton where he had resided since 2019.
Lee was born in Topsham, Vt. on June 30, 1923 to Louis E. and Hattie (Eastman) Keenan.
He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army from Jan. 12, 1944 until his honorable discharge on Jan. 28, 1946. He served in the 82nd Airborne Division, Company K 325th Glider Infantry Regiment in Rhineland and Central Europe. He was awarded the Purple Heart for wounds received in action in Holland on Oct. 2, 1944.
Upon his discharge, Lee spent much of his working career as a truck driver for various companies, including Whiting Dairy. Over his lifetime, he earned the million-mile safety award. Locally, he worked for Butson’s Supermarket for many years. With his love of people, he delivered meals-on-wheels and later drove the Horse Meadow Senior Center van, retiring in 2003.
Following his retirement, Lee and his wife Gloria enjoyed camping and spending time with friends at the Senior Center.
Lee was a charter member of the 82nd Airborne division and of its James Gavin Chapter. Locally, he was a member of both the VFW Post # 5245 in North Haverhill, N.H. and the Ross-Wood American Legion Post # 20 of Woodsville. He served as a deacon in his church.
He is survived by several step-children and grandchildren; a niece; and his devoted neighbors, Dianne and Spencer.
Lee was predeceased by his wives, Thelma, Dorothy, Marjorie, Rita, and Gloria. He was also predeceased by two brothers, Albert and Walter Keenan; an infant sister; and a nephew, James Allen Keenan.
A graveside service will be in the spring in the Groton Village Cemetery, Groton, Vt. with Pastor Candace Ricker, officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to either the Horse Meadow Senior Center, 91 Horsemeadow Road, North Haverhill, NH 03774 or to the New Hampshire Veterans Home, 139 Winter St., Tilton, NH 03276.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com.
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
