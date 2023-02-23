Nathan Norris Friend Obituary

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Nathan Norris Friend, of Jefferson, N.H. After a 13-year battle with Sarcoma cancer, he passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Feb. 22, 2023
Nate was born June 18, 1955 in Bangor Maine to Gilman and Joyce Friend. He grew up in Newport, Maine, where he attended school through the 9th grade. He transferred to Maine Central Institute in Pittsfield, Maine for his high school education, graduating in 1973. He was a boy scout, played baseball, basketball, skied and rode motor bikes with his brother and friends. Nate attended Nasson College (Springvale, Maine) where he made a great many lifetime friends. He graduated in 1977 with a bachelor’s degree in Social Science.
After college, Nate moved to West Lebanon, N.H., working in the Automotive department at K-Mart, where he met his future wife Judy Gross. They married Oct. 25, 1980. Nate worked as the Automotive Department Manager at K-Mart in North Conway and then Rochester, N.H. In 1986 the family moved to Jefferson, N.H. Nate worked as a Service Writer at Crosstown Motors in Littleton for 18 years and later 12 years at Littleton Coin Company as a Customer Service Representative until his retirement in 2021.
Nate’s greatest pleasure was to spend time at his home in Jefferson with his family. He adored his grandchildren, was an avid New York Giants fan, only listened to Reggae music and played many hours of cribbage with his sons. Throughout Justin, Matt and Adam’s high school years Nate was their biggest fan at all their wrestling meets. He was affectionately called “Geat” by his sons and closest friends.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years Judith (Gross) Friend, three sons Justin (Lynsy) Friend of Sunapee, N.H., Matthew (Amanda) Friend of Belmont, N.H. and Adam (Rebecca) Friend of Henniker, N.H. His seven grandchildren Jacqueline and Calvin of Sunapee; Zachary, Anna and Lillian of Belmont; Eleanor and Lucas of Henniker. His brother Dana (Wendy) Friend of Carrabassett, Maine, his sisters Tracey (Ron) Moore of Freeport, Maine and Trina Friend of Winthrope, Mass. Many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents.
Memorial visiting hours will be held Sunday, Feb. 26, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Bailey Funeral Home, Lancaster. A memorial service will be held Monday, Feb. 27 at 11 a.m. at the Jefferson Christian Church. Reverend Dean A. Stiles, pastor, will officiate. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family in Forest Vale Cemetery, Jefferson.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to New England Life Flight Inc. dba Boston MedFlight, 150 Hanscom Drive, Bedford, MA 01730
For more information or to send an online condolence, please go to www.baileyfh.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.