Natica Peck Stoddard passed away on Nov. 25, 2021 at the North Port Nursing Home facility in North Port, Florida.
Natica (Tica) was born in Morrisville, Vermont on Sept. 25, 1935. She was an only child. Her parents were Warren Peck and Mildred Dorothy (Powers) of St. Johnsbury. Natica was married to Elwood Stoddard for 63 years. Elwood continues to reside in North Port, Florida.
Surviving children include Randy Stoddard (wife Vikki) of Lyndonville, Vt., Julie Augustine (late husband Anthony) and Kevin Stoddard (wife Dawn). Her son, Nathan Stoddard, passed away in 2016. Natica had eight grandchildren including Shanna and Ashley Stoddard (children of Randy); Alexander and Natalie Augustine (children of Julie and Anthony) Ryan, Grace, Charlotte and Griffin (children of Kevin). Ayla Pilotte of Lyndonville is her only great-grandchild (daughter of Ashley).
Natica and Elwood lived for 17 years in Concord, Vermont, moving to Randolph, Vermont in 1981 where they lived for 20 years. In 2001, they retired to North Port, Florida.
In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude’s hospital would be appreciated. A memorial service will be held in Vermont at a later Spring date.
