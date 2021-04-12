Neal Wayne Silver - Obituary

Neal was born Feb. 29, 1972 to Evelyn and Robert Silver. He grew up in Vermont where he graduated from Blue Mountain Union High School. He then moved to California and attended San Diego State University. He received his masters in Finance. After graduation he went oversees to teach at a university in China. He also worked as a private tutor teaching children English. He spent his free time there exploring the area. In recent years he had moved back to Vermont and cared for his mother Evelyn.
Neal had a passion for healthy lifestyle and fitness. He was very active in sports growing up and continued his fitness journey in adulthood. His greatest love was traveling. He explored many countries as a solo journey. He was always thinking where to go next. He was always a dreamer with big ideas and had an infectious laugh and smile. He was a devoted big brother.
Neal was preceded in death by his father Robert Silver. He is survived by his mother Evelyn Silver, sister Nancy Kramer, cousins Diane Whitcomb, Susan Whitcomb, and Linda Whitcomb.
Memories and condolences may be shared with family at saylesfh.com.
