Ned Dale Johnson - Obituary

A life well lived came to a quiet end when Ned Dale Johnson of Bethlehem, N.H., died peacefully at home with family at his bedside on January 17, 2020 leaving his family and many friends to rejoin his wife and best friend Kathleen (Kay) who predeceased him in 2016.
Born in Dayton, Ohio on November 14, 1921 to Clay and Mabel Johnson, Ned was the youngest of three boys. Following a move to Vincennes, Ind., where the family operated a shoe store, Ned graduated from Vincennes High School in 1940 before heading off to Depauw University in Greencastle, Ind., where he and Kathleen first met, and Ned quickly proposed. Their studies were interrupted by WWII when Ned joined his fellow members of the Greatest Generation in the call to duty and enlisted in the Army Air Corps.
While stationed in California, Ned and Kathleen married in Beverly Hills on September 22, 1943 beginning a partnership that raised eight children and lasted 73 years until Kay passed. Following the war, they returned to Depauw in 1946 where Ned finished his college studies and together, they started their family.
Following his graduation (1947) the family moved east to Connecticut where Ned worked for GE, a brokerage firm, and finally landing with Traveler’s Insurance where Ned worked in regional management in Connecticut and NY City for twenty-two years. Tiring of corporate work, in 1973 Ned and Kay moved with their youngest children to Stowe, Vt., where the family first owned and operated a motel before moving on to other endeavors. In the early 1980s they moved on to the Myrtle Beach, S.C., area where Ned returned to the insurance business as a training consultant as well as selling. As his passion was golf, he greatly enjoyed the opportunity to provide marketing services to the PGA of the Carolinas organization.
In 1999 Ned and Kay returned to New England where they settled in Bethlehem, N.H., with their daughter Carol, son-in-law Rod, and their family. Over the last forty years Ned was never far from his passion for golf and took advantage of all the opportunities to play with family and the many friends he made through the sport. As his years moved on, he found great pleasure in the rounds where he scored under his age, recounting the elusive birdies, and most especially he enjoyed the rounds played with his children and grandchildren. Ned played his last round of golf while visiting his son Stephen in Florida just a couple of weeks prior to his passing.
In addition to his loving wife Kathleen and his parents, Ned was predeceased by his brothers Robert and Jack, and a daughter-in-law Beth Kathleen. He is survived by his son James, daughter Dale Morrissey, son Mark, daughter Carol Johnson-Haywood (Rod), son Philip (Roberta), daughter Amelia Marsland (Charles), son Brian (Stacy), son Stephen (Marva), twenty grandchildren and fifteen grandchildren. He was an inspiration to all!
The family expresses its appreciation to Dr. Fuld, the infusion room nurses, and the entire VA medical staff in both White River Junction, Vt., and Orlando, Fla., for the tender care provided Dad over his three-and-a-half-year battle with cancer. Up until his last VA visit, Dad never failed to express his heartfelt appreciation to everyone he came in contact with for their service to veterans.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11 a.m., with Father Mark Dollard Officiating. The family will receive friends and family at the church 30 minutes prior to the service. A celebration of Ned’s life will follow at Maplewood Golf Club in Bethlehem, NH. In keeping with Ned’s spirit, the family suggests wearing golf attire or accessories to the service. In lieu of flowers the family suggests anyone wishing to contribute make a donation to St. Rose of Lima Church, 77 Clay Street, Littleton, NH 03561, or the Bethlehem Library, 2245 Main Street, Bethlehem, NH 03574.
The Ross Funeral Home, Littleton Chapel has been entrusted with these arrangements. To offer your condolences to the family please visit www.rossfuneral.com
