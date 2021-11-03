Neddy Cartularo Obituary

Feb. 5, 1942 — Oct. 29, 2021
Neddy was born Feb. 5, 1942 on the beautiful island of St. Croix, US Virgin Islands. She moved to Brooklyn and Westchester, N.Y. spent most of her adult years in the Shelburne, Vermont area and eventually moved to Sherwood, Ore.
Neddy touched the hearts of so many people around her and will be remembered for her many acts of love and kindness. Her family was most important and she used her talents to enhance their lives. She learned to play the piano in her 30s and filled her home with beautiful music, and shared her love of music with her grandchildren. An enthusiastic cook, she especially enjoyed entertaining friends and family, and was known for her amazing spaghetti and meatballs! You always felt at home with Neddy. She was an avid gardener and always sought to see the beauty in everything around her. Her laugh was infectious! For much of her life, Neddy was a dedicated Jehovah’s Witness who never tired of sharing her faith in service to others.
She will be greatly missed by those who survive her: Her loving children, Vincent and Lynn Cartularo, Gina Cartularo, Anna and Joe Lee, and Saverio Cartularo as well as her grandchildren, Nicholas, Michael, Ryan, Isabella, Lauren and Anthony. Also surviving her are her siblings, Agnes “Fanny” Randall, Jimmy Latimer, Fred Latimer, Hilda Pungello as well as other family and dear friends too numerous to mention.
Neddy’s funeral arrangements will be in the care of Crown Memorial Center – www.crowncremationburial.com.
In lieu of flowers, Neddy’s family asks you to consider making a donation in her memory to St. Christopher’s – Jenni Clarkson, where she lived as a young girl in the 1950s and which had a profound impact on her life. You may donate at: Donate | St. Christopher’s, Inc. (stchristophersinc.org) or make a check payable to “St. Christopher’s, Inc.” and mail it to St. Christopher’s, 71 South Broadway, Dobbs Ferry, NY 10522. Please note on PayPal or your check that your gift is in memory of Neddy Latimer.
