Neil Bedell Wilson - Obituary

Neil Bedell Wilson, 89, of Bryan Drive, Bath, N.H., and a former long-time resident of North Woodstock, N.H. died on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019 at the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative and Hospice Care in Lebanon, N.H.
Neil was born in East Ryegate, Vt. on Jan. 5, 1930 to Harvey Henry and Orpha (Bedell) Wilson. He was a graduate of Woodsville High School, Class of 1948 and attended automotive school in Schenectady, N.Y. On Aug. 12, 1950 he married Gertrude Taylor. He served in the NH National Guard for a number of years.
From 1961 through May 1986, he owned and operated Wilson Mobil Station in Woodstock.
For approximately 20 years Neil was the Fire Chief for the North Woodstock Fire Department where he instituted a training program. He also was instrumental in enlarging the number of department members as well as the building. He was a member of the Lin-Wood School Board. Following his retirement from the Mobil station, he was the building inspector for the Town. He belonged to the Parker Masonic Lodge and was a former member of the Shriners. For several years, he drove a ski shuttle bus for Loon Mountain.
As a young man, Neil was involved in sports and his passion continued throughout his life. He enjoyed traveling to Wyoming to visit his family. Family was foremost in his life.
He was predeceased by his wife, Gertrude “Gert” Wilson on June 14, 1997 and a brother, Alan Wilson on Jan. 3, 2013.
He is survived by two daughters, Cindy W. Rossoll and husband Dick of Lebanon and Becky W. Benton and husband John of Wheatland, Wy.; a son Harvey T. Wilson and Jim Foss of Provincetown, Mass.; three grandchildren, Kim Goertz and husband Matt, Cody Benton, and Mark Rossoll and wife Katie; four great grandchildren, Connor Goertz, twins Luke and Dane Goertz, and Aly Rossoll; a sister, Bette MacDonald of Bath; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
There will be a calling hour from noon until 1 p.m. with a memorial service following at 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019 at Ricker Funeral Home, 1 Birch St., Woodsville, with Melissa Gould, Funeral Celebrant, leading the service.
Burial will follow in Horse Meadow Cemetery, North Haverhill, N.H.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Woodstock Fire Department, 6 Main St., North Woodstock, NH 03262.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com.
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
