Neil Kenneth Pollard - Obituary

A graveside service for Neil Kenneth Pollard, 81, of Essex Junction, who died April 9, 2020, will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 12 p.m. at Mountain View Cemetery in Essex. A Celebration of Life will follow immediately after the burial at 7 Sunset Drive in Essex. Please join the family and share some memories of Neil.
Arrangements are in care of the Ready Funeral & Cremation Service, Essex Junction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.