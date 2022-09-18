Nellie Jerome Boulet Obituary

Mom, you slowly slipped away, and now you are gone.
Nellie Jerome Boulet passed into the arms of our heavenly father on Sept. 17, 2022, at the age of 91. Nellie was born May 17, 1931, to David and Carrie (Marcou) Jerome in West Glover, Vt. She graduated from Newport High School, Class of 1950. She wed Paul (Pat) Boulet on Oct. 6, 1952, who proceeded her in 1986.
She was the founder of the TLC Club. The TLC club provided companionship and social events for widows and widowers in the St. Johnsbury area. The Club’s Ice Cream Social each year in August was the highlight of the yearly events for more than 25 years.
She was the loving mother of a daughter Debra DeFabio and her husband Richard, Grammie to Eric Graham, Mike and Roxanne DeFabio, and Alyssia DeFabio Buontempo, and Gigi to great grandchildren Blaze Graham-Cochran, Liana Buontempo, Jace Buontempo, and Callie Mae DeFabio.
A special thank you to the staff at St. Johnsbury Health and Rehab for helping to bring joy and comfort to Nellie and our family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a local food shelf or a charity of your choice.
A Service will be held at Sayles Funeral Home, 525 Summer Street in St. Johnsbury, Vt., on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at 11 a.m. Burial will be private at a later date.
