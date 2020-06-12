Nellie May (Mitchem) Noble - Obituary

Nellie May (Mitchem) Noble, age 61, of Granby, Vt., passed away on June 10, 2020 at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center with her family by her side after a courageous two-month battle with bile-duct cancer.
Nellie was born Sept. 25, 1958 in Newport, Vt., to Clyde and Louise (Graves) Mitchem. Nellie graduated from Lyndon Institute class of 1976. Nellie met the love of her life, Calvin, when she was 15 years old while helping her dad at the Cook Shack at Granby’s Holiday in the Hills. Calvin and Nellie built their life and their home in Granby and were married Oct. 9, 1976.
Nellie loved the town of Granby where she served as Town Clerk and Treasurer for more than 30 years, as well as running the Post Office for the last 20-plus years. Nellie was an avid reader and crafter, loved pumpkin spice, snowmen, and most of all, her grandchildren. Over the years she crocheted 100s of lap blankets and baby hats to be donated to local hospitals or gifted them to friends and family going through their own battles. Nellie helped author and publish two history books for the town, served on the Granby School PTO, was a member of the Cow Mountain Pond Association, was an active member for the Granby-Victory Congregational Church, was a member of the Holiday in the Hills Association, organized countless community potluck dinners, and was always available when anyone needed a last minute hunting or fishing tag.
She is survived by her husband, Calvin, and their dog, Mia; her daughter Jessica Hook and husband Scott and their children Zachary and Elias; her son Justin Noble and wife Jenelle and their children Natalie and Felicity; her sister Jean Desrochers; sister-in-law Paula Christopher; sister-in-law Connie Quimby and husband Bruce; brother-in-law John Noble; brother-in-law Rodney Noble and wife Kathy; and sister-in-law Claudette Morehouse and partner Dave Begor, as well as her numerous nieces and nephews. She touched the lives of too many people to count and will be missed by many.
A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. There will be no calling hours. Memorial donations may be made to the Norris Cotton Cancer Center North, 1090 Hospital Drive, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
