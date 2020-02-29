Nelson F. Blaine Jr., 86, died on February 27, 2020, at the St. Johnsbury Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Nelson was born in St. Johnsbury, Vt., on June 4, 1933 the son of Nelson Sr. and Vera (Nelson) Blaine.
In 1954, he married Lucille Patneaude and they shared 55 years together before her passing in 2009.
He was a 30 year member of the Danville Fire Department and worked six years on the Orleans Fire Department. For 16 years, Nelson was the custodian of Caledonia Home Health Care retiring in 2008. Nelson worked construction, building bridges, schools and homes. As a teenager, he worked on farms and picked up canned milk from farms in Barnet and Peacham. He was a life member of the American Legion Post 23 of Orleans and enjoyed hunting, woodworking and attending auto races at Northeastern Speedway in Waterford, Vt.
Survivors include his two daughters: Josephine Guertin and husband Reginald of Danville and Freda Blaine of St. Johnsbury, Vt.; sister: Harriet Downing of McIndoe Falls, his in-laws: Richard and Shirley Patneaude of South Royalton, Charles Patneaude of Providence, R.I., Leroy and Susan Patneaude of Florida, Joseph and Vickie Patneaude of Ashville, N.C., Rita Bean of Utah, Jean and Fred Bradley of Tennessee, Joyce and Harold Davis of New York, Lorraine and Michael Doherty of New Hampshire, Mary and Arland Dunbar of Shelburne and Donna and Wendell Winchester of Monroe, N.H.; 4 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Nelson was predeceased by his wife, Lucille, and two infant children, William and Mary.
A graveside funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday May 28, at the Barnet Center Cemetery on the Barnet Center Road.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Nelson’s memory can be directed to Danville Rescue, Inc, Danville VT 05828 and Caledonia Home Health and Hospice, 161 Sherman Drive, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com.
