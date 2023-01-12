Nelson Irving Lambert Jr. Obituary

Nelson Irving Lambert Jr. passed away on Jan. 7, 2023, at the Massachusetts General Hospital from natural causes. Nelson was born Feb. 19, 1959, in Littleton, N.H. and raised by his parents, Nelson Irving Lambert Sr. and Betty Denio (Stone). He was the husband of Joanne Lambert, whom he married on Nov. 11, 2011, in North Woodstock, N.H. They shared 11 wonderful years of marriage together.
Nelson attended high school at St. Johnsbury Academy. Nelson became a machine operator specialist for Burndy’s in Lincoln, N.H. Outside of work, Nelson loved golfing and rooting for the Dallas Cowboys. Spending time with family and friends was important, and Nelson enjoyed making memories with all the people in his life.
He was predeceased by his father, Nelson Irving Lambert Sr. He is survived by his wife, Joanne Lambert, his mother, Betty Denio, stepfather, Sal Denio (aka ‘Papa Sal’), his two sisters, Kathy Owen and Kimberly Kimball, his son, Zachary Lambert, and his daughter, Ashley Jones. He is also survived by his stepchildren: Jennifer Derby, Diana Bond, Amanda O’Shea, and Kenneth Gianlorenzo, as well as several grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your local animal shelter.
Services will be held privately, at the convenience of family.
To view Nelson’s Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit https://phaneuf.net/.
