Newell Murray - Obituary

Newell Wallace Murray, 78, of Briar Hill Road, North Haverhill, N.H., died on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021 at Cottage Hospital, Woodsville, N.H.
Newell was born in Littleton, N.H. on May 7, 1942 to Kenneth L. and Henrietta (Nichols) Murray. Newell farmed his entire life, beginning in Sugar Hill, N.H. and then locally for Swampy Lane Farm in North Haverhill. He also worked for Pete’s Rubbish Removal.
He was a man who could repair anything. He loved being on his tractors and tending cattle. He enjoyed his vegetable garden and sold produce from his truck. Over the years, Newell enjoyed going for Sunday rides with his sister. He was always there to help others.
Newell was predeceased by his wife Beverly (Edwards) Murray; two sisters, Aner Spaulding and Iona Bowles; and three brothers, Robert Nichols, Harold Murray and Newton Murray.
He is survived by two sisters, Annie Howard of Bennington, Vt. and Irene Bixby of Bethlehem, N.H.; a brother, Kenneth Murray of Killeen, Texas; nieces, nephews, and cousins including his special nephew, Gordy Howard; and his close friend, Russell Keniston.
No services are being planned at this time.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com.
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
