Newell Wallace Murray, 78, of Briar Hill Road, North Haverhill, N.H., died on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021 at Cottage Hospital, Woodsville, N.H.
A graveside service will be held at Elmwood Cemetery in Franconia on Saturday Sept. 25, 2021 at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Lyn Winter officiating.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com.
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.