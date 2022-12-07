Nicholas “Nick” Bollettieri Obituary

Nicholas James Bollettieri, internationally recognized as the most successful tennis coach of all time, died Sunday, December 4th at his home in Bradenton, Florida. Nick, as he was known to nearly everyone, passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife Cindi (Eaton), his children and grandchildren, and much-beloved lifelong friends.
Nick always considered the family farm, Breezy Hill Farm in Craftsbury Common, Vermont as his favorite place to be when not on the court. He found enormous joy driving (at rather rapid speed) visitors around the farm showing them his beloved rock walls, beautiful flower beds and garden, the popular swim pond, and his herd of Wagyu cows. In Vermont, he found a place where he could recharge his batteries. Along with summers, Nick especially enjoyed Christmas at the farm where he could show off his tremendous fire-making skills in his much-loved fireplace…it is where he and his sons, Giovanni and Giacomo Bollettieri would sleep in front of every Christmas Eve.
With the help of their Vermont family and several dear friends, Nick and Cindi created Camp Kaizen, a fitness camp for young ladies. Camp Kaizen ran for many years in Burke and Craftsbury, Vermont. It took a holistic approach to wellness and had great success at transforming the lives of many campers.
Nick was born July 31, 1931, in Pelham, New York, to James Thomas Bollettieri and Mary Rita DeFillipo. He grew up in a multi-generational home with his parents, older sister, Rita, younger brother, James, and maternal grandparents. Although never taken with academics, his love for sports started at an early age. Nick lettered in both varsity basketball and football at Pelham Memorial High School. He fulfilled his role as quarterback for the team with the same enthusiasm and dedication that would become a hallmark of every endeavor he undertook in the future.
It was while he was working on his Bachelor of Science degree at Springhill College in Mobile, Alabama, that his younger brother, James “Jimmy Boy” Bollettieri died in a tragic accident at the age of 14. His death profoundly affected Nick, who found solace in and around the ocean. What would become his lifelong passion for maintaining a superior tan began during his summer job as a lifeguard on Virginia Beach.
While at college Nick was in the ROTC program. Upon graduation, he served in the Army as a 1st Lieutenant and a paratrooper in the 187th Airborne Division in Fort Campbell making more than 50 jumps. Nick would later make his final jump to celebrate his 80th birthday.
Upon completing his commitment to the military stateside, Nick enrolled at the University of Miami Law School where his stay was mercifully brief. While in Law School, and needing to earn some extra money Nick decided he would learn how to teach tennis.
Nick went on to coach tens of thousands of tennis players, ten of which achieved number one in the singles rankings (including Andre Agassi, Jim Courier, Maria Sharapova, and Serena and Venus Williams) over the next almost 70 years. He would also found the first ever tennis boarding school in the world, the Nick Bollettieri Tennis Academy (NBTA) now known as IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. Nick was honored to have been inducted into 13 Hall of Fames. (A full story on Nick’s career and legacy can be found on www.caledonianrecord.com)
Having been raised in a large Italian family, Nick was happiest when surrounded by lots of people and good food. He immediately felt at home with his extra-large Vermont family; in –laws Peter and Nancy (Goss) Eaton of Derby Line, Allen and Tami (Eaton) Young of Lyndonville, and Timothy and Penny (Morris) Eaton of Jericho, and lots of nieces and nephews Bethany (Young) Lara, Matt and Whitney (Young) Saunders, Justin and Alley (Young) Larocque, Ian and Renn (Gardner) Young, Benjamin and Emily (Bowman) Young, Elias and Nancy (Young) Worley, and Jonathan Young, and of course the “littles” in his life, his grand-nieces and nephews Malachi, Alaina, Obidiah, Ronan, Evelyn, Merritt, Charlotte, Annika, Elliott, Ira, Selah, and one on the way. Nick was predeceased by his dear family friend, Louis “Sandy” Starr from Craftsbury.
Nick’s greatest achievements were his seven children. Being a child of Nick’s meant always sharing your Dad’s attention and resources with thousands of other youngsters, but each one of his kids knew that Nick loved them deeply and was immensely proud of every one of their achievements, large or small. Nick is survived by his children James Thomas Bollettieri, Danielle Bollettieri (Greg Breunich), Angelique Bollettieri, Nicole Bollettieri Kroenig (Brad), Alexandra Bollettieri, Giovanni Bollettieri, and Giacomo Bollettieri; and his four grandchildren who called him “Pop-Pop”, Willa Bay Breunich, Addison Skye Breunich, Hudson Kroenig, and Jameson Kroenig. Nick was predeceased by his father James Thomas Bollettieri, his mother Mary Rita (DeFillipo) Bollettieri, his sister Rita Mary (Bollettieri) Dutch, and his brother James Thomas Bollettieri. Nick was blessed with many incredible people in his life whom he considered his family and closest confidantes including Steve Shulla, Wendy Nelson, and Sean Bollettieri-Abdali.
A Celebration of Nick is scheduled for Saturday, March 18, 2023 to be held at IMG Academy, 5650 Bollettieri Blvd, Bradenton, FL 34210. A second Celebration for Nick will be held in Vermont the first week of August. A third Celebration for Nick will take place in Capri, Italy. For more information on Nick’s Celebrations or to send a message to his family, please go to www.nickbollettieri.com, or send to P.O. Box 14472, Bradenton, FL 34280.
In lieu of flowers or other tributes, the Bollettieri family has requested that contributions be made to the Bollettieri Family Foundation, a charitable organization set up to continue Nick and Cindi’s desire to assist youngsters in achieving their full potential. Gifts can be mailed to P.O. Box 14472, Bradenton, FL 34280 or sent through GoFundMe, Bollettieri Family Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.