Nicholas Thomas Ianno - Obituary

Nicholas Thomas Ianno, 90, of Landaff, N.H., died Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Cottage Hospital in Woodsville, N.H., following a period of declining health, with his family at his bedside.
He was born in Chelsea, Mass., October 18, 1929, a son of Joseph and Marie (Arrotta) Ianno. Nick served during the Korean Conflict with the U.S. Army from May 1951 until his discharge in May 1953. He established Ianno Trucking in Wakefield, Mass., and later owned Dalton Jeep, in Dalton, N.H., as well as Corvus Upholstery in Landaff. He married the former Mary Formica on May 24, 1962, and they spent several years coming to their camp in Whitefield before relocating to the area in 1972.
Nick had several pleasures in life, including hunting in his earlier years, trips to Foxwood’s Casino, four wheeling, clogging with his wife Mary, and three family trips across the country on his Harley motorcycle. For several years he volunteered at Cottage Hospital in Woodsville, and enjoyed attending the local senior meal sites. He truly enjoyed fishing and trips to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan to go salmon fishing. An animal lover, he had formed a special friendship with his son’s three Airedale’s over the years.
He was predeceased by his wife Mary, two sisters Antionette LeClair, Rosemarie Spano, two brothers Gaetano Ianno. and Joseph Ianno
Survivors include his son Nicholas M. Ianno and wife Christina of Landaff, and granddaughter Maria Curtis and husband Patrick of Foxborough, Mass., and his friend Doris.
Calling hours will be on Saturday, December 21st, from 1-3 p.m. at Ricker Funeral Home, 1 Birch Street, Woodsville, N.H.
Private graveside services will be held in the spring at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Lisbon Life Squad, 46 School Street, Lisbon, NH 03585.
For more information or to sign an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com.
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.