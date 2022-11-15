Noah E.T. Stone Obituary

Our beloved boy, Noah E.T. Stone, age 12, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, with Mom and Dad by his side at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H.
Noah was born on June 14, 2010, in Littleton, N.H. to Desiree Hawkins and Tommy Stone. He attended St. Johnsbury Middle School and Cornerstone School where he was an honor roll student. He was a bright light, always making jokes and helping others.
Noah loved the outdoors. He enjoyed skateboarding, camping, fishing, bike riding, and kayaking. He loved spending time with his family and his best friend, Rhys. His favorite food was Dad’s chop suey.
Those left with Noah’s loss include his parents: Desiree and Tommy of St. Johnsbury; his grandparents: Amy Smith and husband, Rodney, of New Hampshire, George Hawkins Sr. and wife, Laurie, of Virginia, and Larry Stone of Massachusetts; four brothers: Joseph Stone of Waterville, Maine, Isiah Hawkins and Donnovin Sargent of St. Johnsbury, and Christian Chick of Ossipee, N.H.; a sister: Jade Mathieu and husband, Joshua, of Waterville, Maine; aunts and uncles: Alyssa Gochie of Vermont, Jamie Hawkins, Misty Smith, and Robert Smith of New Hampshire, George Hawkins Jr. and wife, Brittaney, of Virginia, Dominic Woodard, Francis Shute, and Erick Marcy of Vermont, and George Tack of New Hampshire; niece: Ella Mathieu; nephew: Joshua Mathieu; many cousins; and his best friend: Rhys Gochie.
He was predeceased by his great-grandmothers: Martha Hawkins and Marjorie Mary; and great-grandfathers: Everette Hawkins and Arthur Farrar.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the summer of 2023, date and time to be announced.
To honor Noah’s life, give meaning to his death, prevent more children from being silent and other parents and families from enduring the pain we are feeling, please support our efforts to implement Noah’s Act. This act would require harsher punishment for those who are bullying, more mental health awareness courses in all grades, suicide prevention courses in schools through every grade, and the training of basic CPR and First Aid through all grades. Our goal is to break the stigma that comes with mental health issues.
