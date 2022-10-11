Noella A. (Gauthier) Corley, age 95, passed away on Oct. 6, 2022 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on Dec. 13, 1926 in Montgomery, Vt., a daughter of the late Ernest and Agnes (Ploof) Gauthier.
Noella worked at Smith College in Northampton and was responsible for feeding three meals a day to the students of both Cutter & Ziskind houses, which comprised of approximately 150 students. She thought of them as her girls and loved interacting with the students until her retirement. Her love of family was everything to her. Noella’s holiday meals were legendary, everyone looked forward to them. There would be 18 people for these awesome feasts during the holidays.
She is predeceased by her husband of over 50 years, Kevin P. Corley, who passed away in 1998. She is also predeceased by her son Dennis Corley, four brothers and three sisters.
She is survived by her son Kevin Corley and his wife Claire of Chicopee; a daughter-in-law Karen Corley of Westfield; two grandchildren, Laura and Kasie along with Kasie’s husband Justin; four step-grandchildren, Rene, Tracy, Lisa and her husband Don and Keith and his wife Viki and sons Jake & Adam; along with two great-grandchildren, Breton, Hailee and her fiancée Matthew.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Grise Funeral Home, 280 Springfield St, Chicopee. Memorial contributions may be made to Baystate Hospice, 30 Capital Dr, Suite A, West Springfield, MA 01089. For online condolences, please visit www.GriseFH.com.
