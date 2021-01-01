Norma J. Garfield - Obituary

Norma J. Garfield, 80, passed away on Dec. 29, 2020 at her home with her loving family by her side.
Norma was born to Densmore and Iva (Phillips) Gorham. She was one of six girls. After her father’s accident, Norma no longer attended school so she could help him on the farm. She married the love of her life, Dwayne Garfield, on April 9, 1961. They had four children. She worked at Glovers in St. Johnsbury in the late 50’s early 60’s. Because of her love of kids and cooking she started part-time at Lyndon Corner School as a cook in the early 70’s and full-time in 1975. She alone cooked for 120+ students and the older students helped her serve. Many commented on how much they loved her cooking compared to other schools. She also cooked at the Campus School. When Lyndon Town School opened, she chose to become a custodian retiring in 2008 to spend more time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is a 30-year breast cancer survivor and participated in the Relay for Life for many years.
In 1974 they purchased a home on Lily Pond Road. The house was always full of neighborhood children and they never left hungry. She is famous for her chocolate chip cookies which are still fondly talked about today! In her younger years she also loved to knit, dance, and go for walks. She loved to decorate for the holidays, especially outside for everyone to see. She also enjoyed looking at all the beautiful flowers in her and Dwayne’s flower gardens.
She is survived by her husband Dwayne and their four children: Vickie, Doug (Jody), Leon, and Will (Amy); her grandchildren: Jessica and Caleb (Michaela) Cassidy, Amanda Garfield, Jacob (Lindsey) Garfield, Brandon (Chrissy) Garfield, and Ashley (Jason) Lanctot; her great-grandchildren: Joseph Jeffrey, Aubree Aldrich, Jazlyn Spilane, Chad Billings, Aiden Bashaw, Lily Lanctot, and Ayla MacDonald; three sisters: Ruth Houghton, Susan Wood and Sandra Berry; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. We must not forget the many neighborhood children who grew up at the house, the many students she served over the years, and many granddogs.
She is predeceased by her parents: Densmore and Iva Gorham and two sisters: infant, Marilyn Gorham and Phillis Wood, her in-laws: Leon and Ruth Garfield; three brother-in-laws: Donald Wood, Joe Houghton, and Alto Berry.
A very special thanks to Amy Billings, Rena Skinner and Jessica Cassidy for the wonderful care provided over the last year. The four of us and Papa couldn’t have done it without your help.
In memory of Norma, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation, Vermont Chapter, 300 Corner Stone Drive, Suite 128, Williston, VT 05495.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a Celebration of Life for Norma will be planned in June 2021.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.guibordfh.com.
