Norma Mae Sargent Obituary

Norma Mae Sargent, 86, formerly of Mack Mountain Road in West Danville, Vt., and most recently of Wheelock Road in Claremont, N.H., died on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at the Jack Byrne Center of Palliative & Hospice Care in Lebanon, N.H. following a period of declining health.
Norma was born in Salem, N.H. on Aug. 10, 1935, to Fred and Pearl (Aldrich) Bumps. She attended the Waterford (Vt.) schools and worked on the family farm. She also was a stitcher at Glover’s in St. Johnsbury, Vt. and was a candy packer for Maple Grove Farms, also in St. Johnsbury. For many years, she could be found working at Joe’s Pond Country Store.
On Sept. 8, 1957, Norma married Charles Sargent. They made their home and raised their family on the Maple Lane Farm in East Cabot, Vt. After selling the herd, she and Charlie grew vegetables and sold them out of “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” at the farmer’s market in St. Jay.
Even though she considered herself a “homebody,” who loved doing word searches and watching soap operas and game shows (especially Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune), Norma also loved checking out local yard sales and shopping at Walmart.
She was predeceased by her husband Charles A. Sargent on July 28, 2000; her parents, Fred and Pearl Bumps; a sister, Betty Hutchins; a brother, Henry Bumps; two half-brothers, Robert and Raymond Bumps; and a niece, Angela Whitney.
Survivors include her two daughters, Pamela Sargent and partner Scott Lapoint of St. Johnsbury and Debra Sargent of Claremont; five grandchildren, Hillary Stone and husband Michael of St. Johnsbury, Keith Labounty and wife Heather of Passumpsic, Vt., Travis Cochran of Lyndonville, Vt., Brittany Grant and husband Colton of North Haverhill, N.H. and Jacob Cochran of Pittsburg, N.H.; nine great-grandchildren; two sisters, Ruby Whitney of Hardwick, Vt. and Barbara Heath and husband Jim of The Villages, Fla.; along with nieces, nephews, and cousins.
There will be a Time of Remembrance on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 10 a.m. with a calling time to follow until 11:30 a.m. at Ricker Funeral Home, 1 Birch St., Woodsville, N.H.
Burial will be in the spring in the East Cabot (Vt.) Cemetery.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com.
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.