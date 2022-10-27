Norma Ruth Colby Treat Obituary

Norma Ruth Colby Treat, 94, of St. Johnsbury Center, Vt., formerly of Westford, Mass., died Oct. 24, 2022, in Providence, R.I.
Born Nov. 8, 1927, in Springfield, Mass., she was the eldest of three children of Clarence Frost Colby and Lydia Holmes Colby. She grew up in St. Johnsbury Center and graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy in 1945. She majored in engineering at the University of Vermont, graduating in 1949, and subsequently worked for the state of Vermont for two years.
In 1951, she married Robert Harlow Treat. His job took them from Vermont to Texas, California, Missouri, Kentucky, and, ultimately, to Massachusetts, where they settled. Along the way, five children were born to them.
Norma was a homemaker and an accomplished seamstress. She operated the ‘Couturier’s Workroom’ for many years in Westford, offering sewing classes, as well as custom tailoring.
She was also a lifelong, avid reader, former trustee of the J. V. Fletcher Library in Westford, member of the Fireside Book Group, the Westford Garden Club and the First Parish Church United.
In later years, she turned her talents to quilting, making quilts for all her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by children Lydia Corrow-Laramee (Roland) of West Burke, Vt., Sarah Algie (James) of Wakefield, R.I., Charles Treat (Jacqueline) of Ilion, N.Y.; grandchildren Samuel Corrow, Emily Corrow (Steve Criner), Rebecca Algie-Barbarula (Michael), Micah Algie (Savannah Moore), Corinne, Lauren, Colby, Caleb, Noah and Amelia Treat, Matthew Mai; great-grandchildren Travis Corrow and Madelyn Algie Barbarula as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents, her husband Robert in 1993, her daughter Elizabeth in 1961, her daughter Julia in 2009, her sisters Cynthia Toussaint and Jean Davis, both in 2021, and her son-in-law Arthur Corrow in 1994.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hope Health Hulitar Hospice Center, 1085 N. Main St., Providence, RI 02904
