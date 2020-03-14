Norma S. Drew - Obituary

Norma S. Drew, age 81, of Danville, Vt., passed away at her home after a period of declining health on Wednesday evening March 11, 2020, with her husband by her side.
Norma was born June 5, 1938 in Orleans, Vt. to Clayton and Edah (Calkins) Shover. She attended local schools graduating from Lyndon Institute, Class of 1956. That same year, in October, Norma married the love of her life, Everett Drew. The couple settled in Danville and raised their children. Norma worked as a secretary for Wayne Ford and the Danville School and was also an accomplished homemaker. She was always proud of her tidy home.
Norma was skilled at several handcrafts including sewing, crocheting, counted cross-stitch, and ceramics. She enjoyed making gifts and home decorations for her family. She loved her pet birds and her flowers. She enjoyed mowing the lawn, fishing with Everett and spending time with family.
Survivors include her beloved caregiver and husband of 63 years: Everett, her two daughters: Rhonda Taylor and husband, Craig, of St. Johnsbury, Roena Whitehill and husband, Nelson, of Waterford; a sister: Eleanor Little and husband, Forrest, of Texas; five grandchildren: Brian, Kari, Victoria, Ashley & Austin; six great grandchildren and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her stepfather: Aldis Hill, her sister: Sally Bumps, and sister-in-law: Sylvia Proulx.
A gathering will be planned for a later date. There will be no calling hours.
Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association Vermont Chapter, 300 Corner Stone Drive, Suite 130 Williston, VT 05495.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com.
