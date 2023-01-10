Norman Arthur Laferriere Obituary

Norman Laferriere

Norman Laferriere of Morrisville, Vermont, passed away at the age of 67 on Dec. 28, 2022.

Norman was born on Sept. 13, 1955 in St. Johnsbury, Vt., to Andrew and Fernande Pauline (Berube) Laferriere. He was a graduate of St. Johnsbury Academy. Norman was a mechanic at Pete’s Equipment.

He enjoyed riding his crotch rocket; going to hunting camp with Larry; spending time with Slant Eye, friends and family and tinkering on anything.

Norman is survived by his brother Paul (Sylvia) of St. Johnsbury and his two sisters Patricia (Pete) Couture of Morrisville and Lucille (Tim) McTigue of Barre.

He was predeceased by his father and mother Andrew and Fernande Pauline Laferriere and his sister Rita (Laferriere) Garfield.

There will be a celebration of life in the fall of 2023, where his ashes will be spread, in Granby, Vt.

