Norman Boyan - Obituary

Norman J. Boyan, wonderful husband, noted educator, and devoted father, grandfather and great grandfather, died peacefully at home in Santa Barbara, Calif. on Dec. 2, 2020.
Norman was born on April 11, 1922 in the Bronx, N.Y. He was a man of great integrity, patient and kind, who truly enjoyed life and family.
He is survived by his sons Craig and Cory, their wives Barbara and Debra, four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
He and his wife Priscilla enjoyed a long, beautiful and well-lived life together. After 77 years of marriage, they passed within 12 days of each other, and are together again, as they always were, a beautiful love story for the ages.
A fuller celebration of Norman’s life story can be found on the website of the McDermott-Crockett mortuary in Santa Barbara, California.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
