Norman Dale Sleeper - Obituary

Norman Dale Sleeper, 95, of School Street in St. Johnsbury, Vt., went home to his Lord on Friday, February 21, 2020.
Norman was born in West Burke, Vt., on July 5, 1924, to Robert and Susan (Saunders) Sleeper. He was raised in Danville, graduating from Danville High School, Class of 1942. From 1943 to 1946, he joined the United States Army serving his country during WWII in the Western Pacific, Southern Philippines, and Luzon. From there Norman went on to the Army National Guard.
On July 14, 1946, Norman married Marie Fletcher Maynard. The couple shared 62 years together until Marie’s death in 2009. Norman attended Boston University from 1946 to 1949 and graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree. He worked at VT Tap and Die, French and Bean Wholesale Grocers, and Walker-Brock Car Dealership, but the majority of his working life, over 30 years, was with the Town of St. Johnsbury as Town Clerk and Treasurer. He was well-noted for walking between his house and the town offices four times a day, always going home for his lunch.
A sports fan, Norman enjoyed watching a variety of sports including golf on TV. He loved the Red Sox and the Celtics. In his high school years, he played baseball and basketball. Later, he was part of a bowling team called the Spoilers, made up of some of the neighborhood guys. In his younger years, Norman took Marie square dancing. Norman enjoyed fishing, rides up the coast of Maine with Marie to spend time with Sue and Steve, and long rides in the country with John and Elaine. He played clarinet in McClure’s All-Star Band and enjoyed listening to Big Band music. Giving back to his community, Norman was a member of the Kiwanis, past member of the VFW, volunteered as an AARP tax preparer, and served for many years on the Passumpsic Bank Board of Directors. He was a proud member of the Grace United Methodist Church for over 60 years.
Survivors include his son: John Sleeper and wife, Elaine, of P.O. Box 9, Lyndon, VT 05849; his daughter: Susan Myrick of Beverly, Mass.; six grandchildren: Kevin and Matthew Sleeper, Rebecca Stephenson and husband, James, Bonnie and Tabor Stride, and Eric Morrison; six great-grandchildren: Camden, Brice, and Lochlan Stride, Chase and Hunter Sleeper, and Rose Stephenson; a brother-in-law: John Maynard; a sister-in-law: Kathy Maynard; nephews: Richard and Robert Sleeper; a niece: Bev Terrill; and several other nieces and nephews.
Norman was predeceased by his parents: Robert and Susan Sleeper; his loving wife: Marie Sleeper; brothers: Neal and Midge Sleeper; his sister: Barbara Terrill; his uncle and aunt: Clyde and Helen Sleeper; granddaughter: Allison Myrick; nephews: William “Bill” and David Terrill; and his wife’s siblings: William Maynard, Marge Bullis and husband, Les, Blanche Gelbar and husband, Landon, Rhoda McGinn and husband, Neil, Pauline Tanner and husband, Bernard.
A Funeral will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020, 1 p.m., at the Pleasant Street Baptist Church in St. Johnsbury, Vt. Friends may call on the family on Sunday, March 1, 2020, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., at Sayles Funeral Home, 525 Summer Street in St. Johnsbury. Burial will take place at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery on May 5, 2020.
Donations in Norman’s name can be made to Kiwanis Swimming Pool, P.O. Box 204, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819, or the Santa Fund of St. Johnsbury, 1187 Main Street, Suite 3, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
