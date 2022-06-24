Norman E. Lamarre Obituary

Norman E. Lamarre, 77, of Minard Hill Road, Groton, Vt., died on Saturday, June 18, 2022, surrounded by his loved ones in the comfort of his own home.
Norman was welcomed into this world on May 3, 1945 to Winfred M. and Margaret F. (Powers) Lamarre, in Manchester, N.H.. He was a member of the McLure Band in Littleton, N.H. and graduated from Woodsville High School, the class of 1963. On June 10, 1978, he married Velma (Emerson).
Norman was a Volunteer Firefighter for the town of South Ryegate, Vt. for several years and was the Chief for a short time. He worked in the granite industry for over 40 years - retiring from Adams Granite in East Barre in 2007. Norman enjoyed working with his hands doing carpentry and painting. He worked as a handyman for Archie Steenburgh in Pike, N.H. for several years.
Norman enjoyed spending time at the family camp with Velma and watching the wildlife.
He is predeceased by his parents and his younger brother Paul Lamarre of Lebanon, N.H.
Norman is survived by his wife Velma of 44 years, his son, Kevin Lamarre, of Pike, N.H.; his daughter Karen Santorello, of Burlington, Vt.; his two step-sons, Ronald Emerson of Bradford, Vt. and Jeffery Emerson, also of Bradford, Vt; his two step-daughters, Patricia Palmer of East Corinth, Vt. and Darlene Sanborn of Bradford, Vt. and several nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will take place at the Pine Grove Cemetery in Woodsville, N.H., Monday, June 27 at 1 p.m., with Melissa Gould as celebrant.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com.
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of the arrangements.
