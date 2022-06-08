Norman Eastman Obituary

Norman Eastman, age 93, died peacefully at his home on June 6, 2022. He was born on March 31, 1929 in Chatham, N.H., one of seven children of Everett and Carrie (Charles) Eastman. He graduated from Fryeburg Academy, Fryeburg, Maine, in 1947. He lived in Kirby, Vt. before moving to Soldotna, Alaska. He is predeceased by his wife of 60 years, C. Elizabeth “Libby” (Smith) Eastman graduated Kennett High School ‘48.
Norm was a heavy equipment operator and worked on the construction of the Interstate Highway System from Connecticut to the Canadian border. A lifelong member of the International Union of Operating Engineers, he became one of the top grader operators in New England. He was an active member of the Vermont Association of Snow Travelers (VAST) and built and maintained many miles of snowmobile trails. He served as a town selectman in Kirby, Vt.
When he retired from road construction at age 65, he and his wife “Libby” moved to Alaska and together they built “8 stick and 4 log houses” in the years they lived there. In their spare time, he and Lib hunted for caribou, elk, deer, moose, brown bear, big-horn sheep, and fished for salmon and halibut. Norm at age 68, Libby age 67, and a 15-year-old grandson, hiked the 33-mile Chiltook Trail from Alaska to British Columbia, made famous during the Klondike Gold Rush of 1898. Norm lost Lib in 2010, in 2013 he moved to Texas and built a small house next to his daughter Joyce E. Rogers, where he lived for the remaining nine years.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, C. Elizabeth “Libby” Smith Eastman; brothers, Herbert Everett Eastman and Nelson Eastman and sister, Dorothy Jean Eastman.
He is survived by his three sons, Gordon Eastman of Reading, Vermont, Loren Eastman of Warrenton, Virginia, and David Eastman of Lyndon, Vermont; daughter, Joyce Eastman Rogers of Winnsboro, Texas; brothers, Richard Eastman and Frank Eastman of Chatham, New Hampshire and Charles Eastman of Silver Lake, New Hampshire; nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life service will occur at a future date.
