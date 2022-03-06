Norman F. “Buddy” Smith Obituary

Norman F. “Buddy” Smith, of Lunenburg, went to be with his wife, Shirley Rolfe Smith, of 69 years on March 2, 2022. Shirley predeceased him in 2015. Born on Nov. 17, 1931, to Bernie Irving Smith and Dorothy Emeline Joslin in East St. Johnsbury, Vt., he grew up on his grandparents’ farm on Shadow Lake Road. He graduated from the St. Johnsbury Trade School and then dedicated 43 years of his life to the Simpson Paper Mill in Gilman, Vt., retiring in 1993, where he met many lifelong friends.
Buddy enjoyed spending time on his front porch in the spring, summer, and fall looking over the town of Lunenburg in the panorama that is the Presidential Range capped by the majestic Mount Washington where his children and grandchildren visited often. There were few cars that passed that didn’t honk and wave as they drove by. He also loved feeding and watching the birds that visited his property.
He and Shirley vacationed yearly at Wells Beach, Maine, with family. He and his wife spent time sitting on the beach, visiting Nubble Light, and walking on the Marginal Way. He could often be found tinkering in the garage with his son, Ricky, riding around the back roads on his four-wheeler, and driving around in his truck taking in the scenery. He and Shirley enjoyed hiking the White Mountains with Peggy and especially loved the challenge of the Tuckerman Ravine trail.
Buddy touched so many lives in his 90 years. He was truly grateful for all the cards he received from family and friends near and far marking this monumental occasion. He placed each one on display in his house and talked about them often.
He is survived by his children: Peggy Smith and Peter Riviere of Lancaster, Randy Smith, of St. Augustine, Fla., Richard and Lisa Smith of Gilman, Vt., and Connie Wilkinson and Elayne Eckles of Lunenburg, Vt. He was predeceased by his mother and father, his two brothers, Clarence “Bum” Smith and Gordon Smith, and sister, Thelma Smith and great-grandson, Logan.
He also leaves behind his six grandchildren: Caitlin Riviere of Park City, Utah, Scott Smith of St. Augustine, Fla., Erin and Alan Amadon of Lunenburg, Vt., Kelsey Wilkinson and Derrick Williams of Lunenburg, Vt., Kierra Wilkinson of Lunenburg, Vt., and Garrett Riviere of Lancaster, N.H., as well as his seven great-grandchildren: Kason, Brady, Jaelyn, Bailey, Emersyn, Jaxson, and Rylan. Whenever one of his great-grandchildren left his house, he was always sure to tell them, “I will see you in the funny papers,” words that will be forever cherished.
At his request, there will be no visiting hours and a private memorial service for him and Shirley will be scheduled in the future. He will be interred at Riverside Cemetery in South Lunenburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Gilman Senior Center Meals on Wheels Program.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home in Lancaster. Please go to www.baileyfh.net for more information or to send an online condolence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.