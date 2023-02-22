Norman Jay Morgan Obituary

Norman Jay Morgan, age 65, of Main Street, Concord, Vt., died peacefully in his sleep early Thursday morning, Feb. 16, 2023.
Jay was born on Nov. 23, 1957, son to the late Norman Cleverly and Joyce (Kroyer) Morgan in Teaneck, N.J. He grew up in New York State and graduated with a Regents Diploma from Moravia, NY High School, Class of 1976.
As a youth, he enjoyed participating in the Boy Scouts (his Dad was a troop leader). Those early experiences fueled a love for camping, cooking, and outdoor activities. He used his skills often throughout his life and fondly recounted his experiences. If you ever needed something tied down or secured, you could always count on Jay to know the best knot to use for the job and then teach you how to tie it. Knowledge is something he believed should be shared and he unselfishly imparted his with anyone who had a desire to learn. Nature, the sciences, and history were always of interest to him. He never tired of learning about them.
In 1982 Jay moved to Cabot, Vermont to pursue an opportunity on a local dairy farm. While there he met his future wife, Barbara, through a mutual acquaintance. She was interested in learning Western Style Square Dancing and invited him to join her for classes. Both the square dancing and the girlfriend turned out to be lifelong passions for him. Jay married Barbara in 1983 sharing 40 years of marriage together. He also became a Western Style square dance caller and taught dance classes for over 30 years. His dance clubs included the Country Corner Squares in Lyndonville, Vt., Littleton Squares in Littleton, N.H., Connecticut Valley Swingers in Bradford, Vt., and the North Country Swingers in Newport, Vt. For a brief time, he taught an advanced dancing group from his home called the Advanced Crazy’s. He and Barbara were past presidents of the Green Mountain Callers Association and participants in various New England and Vermont Dance conventions.
His creative side came in handy while “engineering” solutions to Barbara’s never ending project ideas, his daughter’s school activities, or coming up with new recipes to try. True to his Danish heritage, Jay loved to cook and entertain. From large holiday meals to casual dinners with friends, all were welcome at his table.
He loved his fishing boat (Ariel) and canoe and spent countless hours fishing area waters with friends and family. Patience is a prerequisite for any fisherman and Jay was loaded with it.
Jay loved animals, particularly Border Collies and they loved him in return. Among his favorite collies were Precious, Nelle, and the last and perhaps most frustrating one to him, Seth.
And then there was his zest for gardening that included everything from Red Wiggler worm composting to loading up his daughter Rebecca’s wagon with the harvest extras to have her haul to the neighbors for sharing. He wanted her to learn the importance of giving to others.
Jay held a variety of jobs over the years but he was especially proud to be a stay at home Dad. Being a “Mr. Mom” never bothered him. He loved it.
To all who employed him, and you know who you are, he enjoyed being part of your team.
In every role (co-worker, instructor, Dad, husband or just as a person, in general), you could expect to find him approachable, helpful, supportive, with an optimistic attitude and positive outlook on life.
Jay is survived by his beloved wife, Barbara Morgan of Concord, his daughter: Rebecca Morgan of Meredith, N.H., a brother Keith Morgan (Trisha Reimer- Morgan) and their son, Keigan and his family, all of New York.
He was predeceased by his father, Norman in January of 2004, his mother, Joyce in May, 2004 and a nephew, Paxston K. Morgan in October, 2019.
A Celebration of Life will be held later this spring or early summer and will be announced.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.