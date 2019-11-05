Norman John Bailey - Obituary

Norman John Bailey, 78, of Scott Highway, Groton, Vt., died on Monday, November 4, 2019, at the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative and Hospice Care in Lebanon, N.H., following a period of declining health.
Norman was born in Groton on June 18, 1941, to Edward Addison and Beryl Margaret (Whitehill) Bailey. On July 6, 1964, he married Sharon M. Frost.
For 44 years, he was employed by Rock of Ages as a bar operator and truck driver.
Norman was a dedicated family man to his wife, children, and grandchildren. He loved decorating for the holidays, especially Christmas, caring for his home, and vegetable gardening. He enjoyed camping, attending ballgames, playing cards, and dancing. He also enjoyed going for car rides.
He was predeceased by his wife of 53 years, Sharon M. (Frost) Bailey on January 26, 2017, and his brother, Kenneth E. Bailey on June 22, 1993.
He is survived by two daughters, Lisa Murtagh and husband Alvin of Groton and Lynn Farquharson and husband Corey of South Ryegate, Vt.; five grandchildren, Brandy and Chris Pelow, Amanda Murtagh and fiancé Kevin Defosse, Chelsea Farquharson, Ryan Farquharson, and Evan Farquharson; two sisters, Lois Welch of Wells River, Vt., and Patricia Hood of North Haverhill, N.H.; as well as nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Calling hours will be on Thursday, November 7 from 6-8 p.m. at Ricker Funeral Home, 1 Birch Street, Woodsville, NH.
A funeral service will be on Friday, November 8 at 2:30 p.m. at the Groton United Methodist Church with Pastor Candace Ricker officiating.
Burial will follow in the Groton Village Cemetery.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
