Norman Joseph Brosseau - Obituary

Norman Joseph Brosseau, 74, passed away peacefully on November 28, 2020, surrounded by family at his home in Lyndon, VT, after a brave battle with lymphoma. Norman was a devoted family man, tireless worker, and caring friend who was adored by countless friends and family. His kindness, gentleness, generosity, and humor brought joy to everyone who knew him, and the world is a far better place because Norman was in it.
Norman was born on February 19, 1946, in Hardwick, VT, the thirteenth of fourteen children born to Leonidas and Albertine (Coté) Brosseau. He served in the U.S. Army’s 5th Battalion from 1965 to 1967. Norman married the love of his life, Aline (“Lynn”) Sylvain, in a snowstorm on February 19, 1972, in Montreal. They settled in Lyndon, VT, in 1973, in the house he still called home. He worked for John Deere for twenty-one years and J.A. McDonald for eight years. Norman was a proud member of the American Legion and the BPO Elks Lodge 1343, St. Johnsbury, VT. He also served as a director at the Lyndon Outing Club and enjoyed singing in the choir at Lyndon State College for many years.
Norman spent the majority of his life in the Northeast Kingdom and enjoyed canoeing, biking, snow-shoeing, and cross-country skiing in its gorgeous environment. He also loved spending winters at the beach in Florida with his beloved wife of nearly 49 years, Lynn. Norman was a jokester who could make anyone laugh. He enjoyed gardening, grilling, cooking, playing indoor and outdoor games, fixing things, building things, and making relish and breads with his wife using vegetables from their garden. Norman loved spending time with friends and family, and he took great pride in the accomplishments of his children and grandchildren. He was an adoring grandfather to his “Maine men,” Logan and Mason Emerson.
He is survived by his wife, Aline “Lynn” Brosseau; son Mark and his wife Jenny (and their two canine children) of Greer, SC; and daughter Christine, her husband Bryan Emerson, and their two sons, Logan and Mason, of North Yarmouth, ME. He is also survived by two of his seven brothers: Guy (Mona) and Paul (Nicole) Brosseau; four of his six sisters: Georgette Greaves, Lucille (Raymond) Royer, Denise Dewing, and Susan (Forrest) Aste; father-in-law Aimé Sylvain; brothers-in-law John Greaves, Pierre Sylvain and Michel Miller; sisters-in-law Claire Brosseau and Ginette (Michel) Desnoyers; stepsister Lucienne Duhamel; stepsisters-in-law Aline, Yvonne, and Marie Paul Leduc; and 46 nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents, Leonidas and Albertine (Coté) Brosseau; his stepmother, Albertine (Bernier) Brosseau; brothers John, Lawrence, Dennis, Robert, and Raymond Brosseau; sisters Mary Strong and Claire Greaves; mother-in-law Annetta Sylvain; brothers-in-law Edgar Strong, Marvin Greaves, and Wendell Dewing; sisters-in-law Johanne Miller and Jocelyn Sylvain; stepbrothers Paul, Edmond, and Bernard Leduc; and stepsisters Madeleine (Jean Paul) Brunet and Cécile (Jacques) Daigneault; and stepbrother-in-law Rosaire Duhamel.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Norman’s name to support veterans in Vermont by visiting veteransinc.org or sending directly to Veterans, Inc., 69 Grove St, Worcester, MA 01605.
To protect the health and safety of friends and family, services in celebration of Norman’s life will be delayed until 2021.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.guibordfh.com.
