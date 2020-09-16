Norman Morse - Obituary

Norman B. Morse, 86, of Weld Road, Groton, Vt., died on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 at Cottage Hospital, Woodsville, N.H. surrounded by his family.
Norm was born at Brightlook Hospital in St. Johnsbury, Vt., on Oct. 20, 1933 and lived there for three years, keeping those poor nurses busy with his constant mischief. He was then adopted by Senator Gerald I. and Hazel (Goss) Morse and was raised by his parents on the Morse Poultry Farm in Groton. He always said he considered himself the luckiest kid in the world, especially at a time when so many others were going without.
He was a graduate of Groton High School, Class of 1951. Norm joined the U.S. Army, and served as an engineer during the Korean Conflict prior to his Honorable Discharge in September 1962. Norm was incredibly humble regarding his service to his country. While he preferred to talk about the sacrifices many others have made, his family remains proud of his service.
On Jan. 19, 1957, he married the love of his life, Betty June Davis. Norm and Betty were married 50 years, raised three children and together they enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Though Norm’s life wasn’t the same after losing Betty, he enjoyed spending winters with friends in Arizona. As much as he loved traveling, he loved coming back home even more!
As a young boy, Norm loved riding his horse all around town – and bareback at that! And he could always be counted on to have at least a couple of dogs running around with him. He was especially fond of boating and spending summers at Groton Pond as a child and then later with his own children. One of the things he most looked forward to was spending time at White Tail with the guys during deer season every year.
In his younger years, Norm worked with his father as a poultry farmer prior to becoming a substitute rural mail carrier. He then became a full-time letter carrier from 1960 until his retirement in 1995. Norm was active in Ross-Wood American Legion Post #20 in Woodsville, Haverhill VFW Post # 5245, and Barre (VT) VFW Post # 790.
He was predeceased by his father, Senator Gerald I. Morse on March 9, 1998; his mother, Hazel Morse on April 22, 1999; and his wife, Betty June Morse on March 4, 2007 as well as several siblings.
He is survived by two daughters, Deborah S. Dailey and husband Timothy and Susan D. LeBlanc both of Groton; a son, Michael A. Morse and wife Susan of Tenney Pond in Newbury, Vt.; six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren; along with two sisters in Florida.
The family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude for the excellent care and companionship Norm received over the last few months from his caregivers Brian, Ivana and Chrissy. You all helped us give Norm the life he wanted at the end.
Calling hours will be on Tuesday, Sept. 22 from 5-7 p.m. at Ricker Funeral Home, 1 Birch St., Woodsville, N.H. A memorial service will be on Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 10 a.m. at the Groton United Methodist Church, 1397 Scott Highway, Groton, with burial to follow in Groton Village Cemetery.
Please note that social distancing and masks are required for attendance at all of Norm’s services.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com.
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.