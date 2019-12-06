Norrine Ann Abbott Williams - Obituary

Norrine Ann Abbott Williams, born Sept. 2, 1946, passed away Dec. 3, 2019. She was 73 years old.
The North Country lost an iconic, illustrious figure on Tuesday, Dec. 3rd. Norrine Ann Abbott Williams was a woman for all seasons! She was born in Lewiston, Maine, grew up in the towns of South Paris, Maine and Manchester, Mass. She graduated from Situate High School, in Scituate, Mass. in 1964 while continuing to stay close to her high school fiends throughout her life. She continued her education graduating from Bates College with a degree in sociology in 1968. She had a special bond with seven Bates classmates, celebrating their birthdays together. They referred to themselves as the “Bates Eight.” She finished her education with a Masters in Social Work from the University of Connecticut in 1986.
Norrine married Paul in June of 1968. They had a wonderful marriage and life together, recently celebrating their 51st wedding anniversary. Norrine was predeceased by her parents Ted Abbott in 1971 and Genevieve Abbott in 2004. She is survived by her husband, Paul, daughter Lissa Modesitt (husband Michael, living in Virginia) and daughter Lianne Trombley (husband Matthew) and her prized granddaughters Lauren and Taryn - whom she loved dearly - all living in northern Vermont. She is also survived by her two cousins, El Lasky and Sidney Capinos from Virginia.
Norrine’s professional career began in Maine as a social worker for the Maine Department of Welfare for one year. She and Paul moved to Whitefield, N.H. after Paul’s graduation in 1969. They purchased Sleigh Bell Lodge and ran that as an inn (now referred to as bed and breakfasts) until 1974 - Norrine did most of the work (even after an awful ski accident in 1972 where she broke her tibia in two places, her arm, and all the bones in her ankle - she had that ankle fused in 1974).
Norrine was then hired in 1975 to become the executive director of what eventually became Ammonoosuc Community Health Services. She started out with just her and a nurse - by the time she retired in 2009, she had built the agency up to 5 sites (Littleton, Whitefield, Woodsville, Franconia and Warren) with a staff of about 100 including doctors, nurses, RA’s, PA’s serving thousands of patients. She ran the agency and was beloved by her employees and respected by colleagues throughout the state and northeast.
Meanwhile, she began teaching part time at Lyndon State for the psychology department in 1986. Her Human Sexuality Class was very popular - the students appreciated that she taught it with directness, boldness, compassion and knowledge. She did that for 29 years retiring only this year when she was unable to get to the class. Norrine became afflicted with ALS this past year which limited her involvement.
Norrine was very interested in her family history - she was a proud member of the DAR, Mayflower Society and Daughters of Founders and Patriots. She successfully researched her own ancestors back to the 11th century and after exhausting that, took on Paul’s family. Her greatest thrill was finding she was related to the Mannion Clan in Ireland. Meeting her wonderful cousins Seamus, Imelda , and Cathy - and travelling to Ireland for a Mannion Clan reunion in 2018.
She was extremely well read devouring just about a book every day. She greatly supported the Lower Waterford Library. She was a talented painter and craftsperson. And she had a green thumb - creating a spectacular garden in Vermont and another in Arizona. Norrine and Paul have traveled to Arizona as snowbirds for the past 10 winters. Norrine had a strong faith - she was a member of the Lower Waterford Congregational Church, as well as a deacon and trustee.
Norrine was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She is at peace - and will be sorely missed by her family.
She will be cremated in Arizona. A Celebration of Life Service followed by an interment will take place on Saturday, June 20 at 10 a.m. at the Lower Waterford Congregational Church. In lieu of flowers the family requests a donation to the Waterford library in Norrine’s memory.
