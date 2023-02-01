Norton E. Austin Jr., 81, of Washington, Vt., passed away on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at the Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin with his family at his side.
Born on Dec. 31, 1941, in St. Johnsbury, he was the son of Norton and Evelyn (Luther) Austin Sr. He attended local elementary schools and graduated from Trade School in 1960. He joined the Vermont Army National Guard where he worked for six years before he went to work for Pratt and Whitney for a year.
In 1963, he married Joan Sizen. Following their marriage, they made their home in Windsor and welcomed two daughters, Georgie and Tammi. While in Windsor, Norton worked at Cone Automatic Machine Shop. The family moved to the Danville area and Norton owned and operated Austin Esso Station in St. Johnsbury for four years before he took a job with the Danville Highway Department. After he and Joan divorced, Norton moved to Washington and worked for Tremblay Construction for a couple of years.
During this time, he met and married his soulmate, Julienne Day and he became a stepfather to Julie’s two sons, Christopher and Rodney. Together he and Julienne bought a house in Barre Town and Norton joined the Barre Town Highway Department from which he retired in 2003. To celebrate his retirement, Julie gifted him a black cocker spaniel named Jessi and they spent many happy years together. His beloved Julie passed away in June of 2010 and his life was never the same.
Survivors include his daughters: Georgia Greenwood and her husband, Garth and their children Kyle and Katelyn and their families; Tammi Stahter and her husband, Dwight and their son Nick; his son Chris and his partner, Lee and his daughter Breeanna; his special nephew Brian and his wife, Dawn; along with many more nieces and nephews; his sister Holly Tremblay who spent much time with Norton over the last thirteen years sharing good times and bad; and his special friend Linda.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his beloved wife Julie Austin; his much loved and missed brother Dean Austin; his infant sister Georgia Lou, his much-loved son Rodney Day and his dog, Jessi.
Per Norton’s wishes a private graveside service will be held at the Pope Cemetery in North Danville at the convenience of his family.
Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.