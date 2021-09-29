ST. JOHNSBURY — Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) invites members of the community to attend the annual Memorial Service at the Remembrance Bench in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery on Monday, Oct. 18 at 1 p.m. This service is for anyone who has experienced the death of a baby or child, or supported someone who has.
“We want to support parents and family members in honoring the memories and love of their children by providing words of comfort and care,” said NVRH interfaith chaplain Abby Pollender.
The Remembrance Bench serves as a quiet place for family and friends to gather together, rest and remember their babies. Please wear a mask.
The service, which will be short and informal, is open to everyone, and will be held regardless of inclement weather. Pollender will lead the service.
For more information, call 748-7473.
