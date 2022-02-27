Odin Paul Pond Obituary

Odin Paul Pond, 6 months old, passed away peacefully in loving arms of his parents surrounded by family at Boston Children’s Hospital on Feb. 22, 2022, after a fierce battle with congenital heart disease and other morbidities caused by a genetic condition called Cornelia de Lange Syndrome.
While spending time with his family, Odin enjoyed Christmas music, his kitties and watching “Max and Ruby”. Odin touched many hearts all over the world with his journey and daily tiktok with his Mom Madeline. He and his family have taught all of us to be courageous, fight the fight, and to rest in peace when that time comes.
He is survived by his parents Madeline Pond, a 2018 graduate of Littleton High School, and Andrew Pond, a 2016 graduate of White Mountains Regional High School, his beloved kitties, Tigger, Mickey and Mouse, his “papa” Paul Smith of Littleton, N.H., his “nana” Jennifer Pond of Littleton, N.H., his “gigi” Janice Pond and great-grampa Joe Sicily of Topsham, Vt., his great-grandfather and -grandmother Mary and Richard Hammond of Lancaster, N.H., as well as many other loving aunts, uncles, cousins and caring friends. He will always be remembered by a community of giving people who became family and were referred to as “Odin’s Army” and his loving Cornelia de Lange Syndrome community. He is pre-deceased by his sister, Iris Pond, his grandmother Lisa (Hammond) Smith, great-grandparents Richard W. and Louise B. Smith.
Calling hours will be held at the Ross Funeral Home in Littleton, N.H., on Thursday, March 3, from 4-6 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held the Saint Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Littleton on Friday, March 4, at 10 a.m., with Father Mark Dollard officiating.
Memorial donations may be sent in Odin’s memory to the Cornelia de Lange Syndrome Foundation cdlsusa.org/donate
