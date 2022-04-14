Olive Marie (Renzo) Wolfson Obituary

Olive Marie (Renzo) Wolfson, 82, of Danville, Vt., passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at the St. Johnsbury Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Olive was born in Long Branch, N.J. on Sept. 11, 1939 at the Hazard Hospital to Joseph and Mary (Grasso) Renzo. She was a graduate of Long Branch Senior High School in 1957. As a youth, Ollie was a Jr. Cheerleader for the Long Branch Seahawk Semi-Pro Football Team and a Varsity Cheerleader in high school.
She was married on May 18, 1963 to Jules Wolfson and together they raised five children. In 1988, the couple moved from Oakhurst, N.J. to Danville, Vt.
A true Jersey Girl, Ollie loved the beach and riding the ocean waves. She was a great swimmer and performed water ballet at the North End Beach Club. She loved music, her flower gardens, flea markets and garage sales, but she always looked forward to the Danville Fair and Autumn on the Green.
Ollie was a charter member of the Ocean Township Historical Society in Oakhurst, N.J. and served as the Director of the Open Door in Danville, Vt. for over 28 years. She was devoted to helping those in her community and will be greatly missed. She was also a longtime parishioner of Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church.
Ollie is survived by her husband of almost 59 years, Jules Wolfson of Danville, and their five children: Holly English of Danville, Kelly Wolfson and her partner Tim, of Danville, Jody Myers and husband Jim, of Lancaster, Pa., John Wolfson and wife Jeana, of Ocean, N.J., and Jenny Wolfson of Brookline, Mass.; sister Jo-Ann Waterman of Oceanport, N.J., brother James Renzo and wife Helene of Lincroft, N.J.; five grandchildren: Nicole English and her father, Chris English and wife Lisa, Kyle and Julie Myers, and Olivia and Kayla Wolfson; a great-grandson: Tristan Howze. She is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews, as well as her two grand-dogs, Ellie English and Mack Myers.
A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Open Door in Danville, PO Box 377, Danville, VT 05828.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.