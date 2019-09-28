Oralie Thurston - Obituary

Oralie A. (Lane) Thurston, a native of West Burke, Vt, born on Feb. 9, 1927 to the late Henry and Louise Lane, died from Alzheimer’s disease on Sept. 18, 2019 in Woodbury, Minn. Oralie graduated from Lyndon Institute and went on to the Eastman Dental Dispensary in Rochester, N.Y. and became a dental hygienist. While working in St. Johnsbury for the late Dr Hoovey, she met the new WTWN DJ, Don Thurston, on a blind date in 1951 and they were soon married. In 1953 she and Don moved to Newport so he could build and manage WIKE. Ownership opportunity knocked and in 1960 they moved to North Adams, Mass. and WMNB AM & FM.
Oralie Thurston was as proper a Yankee as New England ever produced, a kind and thoughtful woman whose partnership with her husband, Don, set a standard in faithfulness and love; a woman who loved her church, wrote an endless convoy of notes and letters to friends and loved ones, and never missed a birthday, anniversary or holiday card. She volunteered extensively for Girl Scouts, the Red Cross, and the Methodist Church. She was a stickler for the rules of etiquette at the Travel Club and dedicated over 45 years of volunteer service at the former North Adams Regional Hospital. She was generous and kind and together, she and Don were considered guideposts for community involvement. During holidays, she’d set a place at her table for the elderly and lonely and whenever family or friends left the house, Oralie would stand in the driveway and wave, and God help you if didn’t wave back.
Don and Oralie were inseparable and travelled extensively beginning with their honeymoon cruise up the St. Lawrence River into Canada. She met many celebrities during her life, once seeing Mohamed Ali at a restaurant in Zaire. She has dined at the White House, met five presidents, rubbed elbows with Dolly Parton, Charlie Pride and other County Music greats. They visited Rome, Paris, Africa, Mexico, the Bahamas and a good share of the United States. A true Vermonter, however, her favorite days were spent at her cabin in the Northeast Kingdom. It was there she felt most at home. Her favorite memory was of warm summer evenings with Don, her brother Henry and sister-in-law Bev, sipping “Manhattans” on the deck enjoying the beautiful sunset reflected in the crystal-clear water of Newark Pond.
Oralie was predeceased by her loving husband of 58 years, Donald A. Thurston on Oct. 6, 2009. She is survived by son Corydon Thurston and partner Ellie Collins of Williamstown, Mass., daughter Carolie Collins and husband Robert of Woodbury, Minn., granddaughter Sarah Thurston Housman and husband Ryan of Williamstown, grandsons Thomas Thurston and wife Julie of Cheshire, Mass., Sean Collins and wife Ashley of St. Paul, Minn., Ross Thurston and wife Melissa, of Cary, N.C., and Patrick Collins and wife Mindy, of Oakdale, Minn. and great-granddaughters Emma & Anna Thurston, of Cheshire. Also, sister-in-law Beverly Lane of St. Johnsbury Center, Vt. and brother-in-law J. Allen Thurston and wife Laurie of Waco, Texas, plus several, nieces, nephews, cousins, their spouses and friends too numerous to count.
A celebration of her life will be held in the First Congregational Church in North Adams, Mass. at 11 a.m. on Saturday Oct. 26, 2019, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, local donations in her memory are suggested to the West Burke Methodist Church or the Newark Volunteer Fire Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.