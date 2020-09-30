Orland “Hub” Lee Obituary

Orland “Hub” Lee, 89, of St. Johnsbury, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020, at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital.
Hub was born in North Troy on New Year’s Day, 1931, to Herbert and Laura (Palmer) Lee. He served in the Air Force from 1950-1954 as an MP in Korea. He worked for the St. Johnsbury Gas Company from the early 60s until he retired in 1989 as a manager.
When his children were younger, Hub was active in the St. Johnsbury Little League. He was also very active in the community as a member of the St. Johnsbury Town Band, a life member of both VFW post 793 and American Legion #58, past member of Passumpsic Masonic Lodge, Moose Lodge, IOOF, the Elks, and Grace United Methodist Church. He was a Past President of the Kiwanis, serving from 1977-1978.
Survivors include his sons: Stephen Lee and wife, Linda, of Lyndonville; Brigade Command Sgt. Major James Lee of Texas; Richard Lee of St. Johnsbury; and David Lee and wife, Rebecca, of Ohio.
He was predeceased by an infant son, Robert; sisters: Lucy Murphy and husband, Doug; and Helen King and husband, Elum; and brothers Donald and Walter.
A Graveside service, officiated by Rev. Hyung-Kyu Yi will take place on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant Street, St. Johnsbury, Vt.
Donations in Orland’s name can be made to St. Johnsbury Kiwanis Pool, P.O. Box 204, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819 or Vermont Supports, PO Box 522, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com
