Pamela J. Austin Obituary

Pamela J. Austin, age 61, of N. Concord Road, Concord, Vt., passed Saturday morning, Oct. 2, 2021, at her sister’s home in Concord following a second battle with cancer.
Pamela was born in Concord, Vt., at her grandmother’s maternity home on Sept. 19, 1960, daughter to Stephen Ellis and Carole Ann (Wheeler) Austin; they survive her and reside in Concord. She was raised and educated in Concord, graduating from high school there in the Class of 1978. She proceeded on to O’Brien’s Cosmetology School in Burlington, Vt. In 1980 she went to work at Styles by Patty for one year, after which she opened her own shop in Main Street in Concord, Pam’s Cut-n-Style.
In the early 2000’s Pam was one of the first beauticians to go mobile and pressed on ever since. She traveled all around the Kingdom and rarely canceled an appointment. Her clients were very important to her, and she would often do little things for many of them. Pam was also a popular waitress at the Wooden Horse in St. Johnsbury for many years. She enjoyed hunting and fishing, including ice-fishing on Lake Willoughby with her first husband, Chip, as well as time with her long-time fishing buddy, John, at Moore Dam. She was a very independent and strong-willed woman who will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
She is also survived by her sister: Patricia Melvin of Concord and brother: George Austin of Lyndonville, nieces and nephews: Lisa, Brian, Nick and great-nieces and -nephews: Blake, Jillyan & Breeah.
Memorial donations may be made Norris Cotton, 1 Medical Center Drive, Lebanon, NH 03576. The family would like to recognize the care she received from her entire ENT Oncology Team at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, especially Dr. Thomas Davis and Dr. Joseph Paydarfar who not only brought her through her first fight over 15 years ago but above and beyond for her over this past year.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Miles Pond Pavilion in Concord from 1-4 p.m., Sunday, October 10, 2021. There will be no Calling Hours.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com
