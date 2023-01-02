Pamela Jean Gilman Obituary

Pamela Jean Gilman, age 63, of Gilman Road, Lyndon Center, Vt., died Friday morning, Dec. 30, 2022, at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury, Vt.
Pamela was born in St. Johnsbury, on April 7, 1959, daughter to the late Raymond A. Sr. and Donna (Brewer) Allard. She grew up around the Northeast Kingdom and graduated from Lyndon Institute Class of 1977. She met Dale Gilman over 40 years ago and they were married on July 4, 1996. Pam worked in the factory for over 30 years starting at Newport Plastics in Newport, Vt., and ending at Vermont Aerospace in St. Johnsbury, Vt. Some of her hobbies included crocheting, gardening and mowing the large lawn that Dale created for her. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, family and friends whether it was going on vacations, having cookouts or enjoying a good bonfire.
She is survived by her husband Dale Gilman of Lyndon Center, her daughter: Dana Gilman (aka Little Piggy) of Lyndonville and her two children, Wylie Emery and Jackson Cady; her two stepdaughters: Melissa O’Brien her husband, Kevin and their two children Kaden and Kace of Santa Clarita, Calif., Amie Stillson of Lyndon Center and her three Children Nicholas, Cole and Makaela; her bonus sisters: Donna Jenkins and “Sister” Cindy Collier; her long-time friend Rose “Rosie” Noyes; her husband Dale’s siblings and their spouses: David, Donnie, Duane, Doug, Duffy and Debbie Demers; four nephews: Shawn Mortin his wife Nicole and their children, Billy Johnson his wife Lisa and their children, Zachary Hunter and his children, and Joshua Hunter and his daughter and many extended family and friends.
She was predeceased by her siblings: Anna M. Morton and Raymond A. Allard, Jr., her special aunts: Norma Brewer, Barbara Brewer, Marilyn Simons, her uncle Truman Brewer; her cousin Dennis Jenkins, and her niece Heather Allard.
A private graveside service will be held in the springtime at the Lyndon Center Cemetery. There will be no calling hours or services at this time.
Memorial donations may be made to your local animal shelter or food pantry in Pamela’s name.
