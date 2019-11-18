Pamela June Harshman, 60, of Walden, Vt., died peacefully on Saturday, November 16, 2019, in the comfort of her home with family at her side, following a courageous battle with cancer.
She was born January 26, 1959, in Hardwick, the daughter of the late Everett L. and Theresa (Fisk) Keene. She graduated from Hazen Union School in the class of 1977.
Pam was first employed at Cabot Creamery in Cabot.
On October 7, 1989 she married the love of her life, Gregg Austin Harshman in South Walden. For several years, they traveled throughout the lower 48 states stopping to work in Oregon and Washington State, before returning to Vermont and settling in Walden. She then worked for VT Precision in Morrisville, for two years. Pam later stayed at home to care for her young children and followed their many activities including Boy’s Scout Troop Leader and helping with the Girl Scouts.
She enjoyed traveling, flower gardening and nature. Pam was a devoted mother. She loved spending time with family especially with her grandchildren.
Survivors include: her husband, Gregg of Walden; two children: Douglas Harshman and companion, Gwendolyn Robinson of Wolcott, and Victoria Harshman of Walden and companion, Ernest Judd of Bowling Green, Ohio; three grandchildren: Phyllis M. Harshman and Ryan L. Harshman of Wolcott and Aspen S. Judd of Walden; four siblings: Edward “Eddie” Keene, Barbara Keene and Jill Keene, all of East Hardwick and Brenda Beaupre and Ephraim Salls Jr. of Hardwick; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visiting hours will be held Thursday evening from 6-8 p.m. at the Northern Vermont Funeral Home, 60 Elm Street, Hardwick.
Memorial Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, at the funeral home with Rev. Ernest Machia officiating.
Spring burial will be in the family lot in the South Walden Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to March of Dimes, 1275 Mamaroneck Avenue, White Plains, NY 10605, or to Norris Cotton Cancer Center, 1 Medical Center Drive, Lebanon, NH. 03756.
Arrangements are in the care of Dian R. Holcomb of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, 60 Elm Street, Hardwick.
(1) comment
So sorry for your loss. We spent many times visiting at the garage, which I really enjoyed.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.