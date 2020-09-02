A graveside service for Pammy Hodgdon, 59, of Granby Road, Granby, Vt., who died Oct. 23, 2019, will be held Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Appleton Cemetery, Granby. Reverend Ann Hockridge, pastor of the Lower Waterford Congregational Church, will officiate.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, 210 Main St., Lancaster, N.H. For more information or to send an online condolence please go to www.baileyfh.net.
