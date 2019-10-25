Pammy Hodgdon, 59, of Granby Road, Granby, Vt., died peacefully at home on Wednesday morning, Oct. 23, 2019, after a battle with cancer.
Pammy was born in Lancaster, N.H. on June 19, 1960, the daughter of Herbert H. and Gwendolyn M. (Parker) Hall. She was raised in Groveton, N.H. and was a graduate of Groveton High School. On March 22, 1980 she married Kenneth Hodgdon.
She was a longtime employee at the Ames Department Store in Northumberland. At the time of the store’s closing she was the assistant manager. She later worked for a time as a teller for Siwooganock Bank. For many years she and Ken have owned and operated State Line Auto Repair in Guildhall where she was the bookkeeper.
Pammy enjoyed spending time with Ken at their camp in New York state. They were also avid NASCAR fans and attending many races over the years.
She is survived by Ken of Granby; three sisters, Tammy Brown of Guildhall, Norma Hand of Groveton, Karen Huntoon of Northumberland; nephews and a niece, Gary, Stacie, Dan and Randy. She was predeceased by her parents.
A graveside service will be held in the spring in Appleton Cemetery, Granby.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, 210 Main St., Lancaster. For more information or to send an online condolence please go to www.baileyfh.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.