Patricia A. Dupont Obituary

Patricia A. Dupont, 86, of Southeast Pond Road, Lunenburg, Vt., died Friday morning, June 9, 2023, at the St. Albans Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center after a long period of failing health.
Mrs. Dupont was born in Lunenburg on April 14, 1937, the daughter of Raymond William and Loretta Mae (Wood) McLaughlin. She married her late husband Rosario “Rosie” Dupont on Feb. 21, 1955.
Pat and Rosie built their home that they lived in for more than 56 years. Pat and Rosie enjoyed traveling all over the United States during the summer. They also traveled outside of the U.S.A. One of their favorite vacations was to Jamaica, Pat spoke of that vacation quite often. For many years Pat was a school bus driver/owner and will be fondly remembered by her student passengers; especially the days she treated them with home baked goods.
Pat was a skilled baker and known for her delicious creations and shared with all of her friends. Their son Tom ran Knight Rider fishing charters on Lake Champlain for 15 years. This gave Patricia and Rosie time to spend their summers with Tom at Lone Pine Campground. They loved the people that they met during the summer months and had an active social life. She loved visiting with her Grandsons, Patrick and Benjamin. She was very proud of their accomplishments.
Surviving family members include her sister Virginia Savage White of Stanberry, MO; her sons, Tom Dupont and wife Donna of Morrisville, VT, Larry Dupont, and wife Mary, and their two sons Ben and Patrick all of North Hero, VT; nieces, Melanie Grover, Bonnie Savage; nephews Bradley Savage, and John Pinette. Rosario predeceased her on April 7, 2016.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, July 15, at 11 a.m. in the Riverside Cemetery, Lunenburg. Reverend Britto Adaikalam, pastor of All Saint Church, Lancaster, will officiate.
Arrangements are entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home, Lancaster, N.H. For more information or to send an online condolence, please go to www.baileyfh.net.
